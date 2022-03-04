Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Research analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Trade Desk stock opened at $79.28 on Wednesday. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $114.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.09, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $569,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,729,066 in the last three months. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 4,140.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

