Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $575,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 75,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd raised its holdings in Altria Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 446,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,136,000 after buying an additional 43,690 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 537,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MO. Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

MO traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $52.99. The company had a trading volume of 178,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,506,064. The company has a market cap of $96.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.58. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $53.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

