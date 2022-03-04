Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 1.4% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 5,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,178,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN stock traded down $6.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $312.37. The stock had a trading volume of 20,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,413. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $244.44 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $197.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $352.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.79.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 40.37%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accenture in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.87.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

