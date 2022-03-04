Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,425,000 after buying an additional 2,764,718 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,415,000 after buying an additional 7,675,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,747,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,738,000 after buying an additional 2,484,005 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,123,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,799,000 after buying an additional 697,833 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,389,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,020,000 after buying an additional 1,831,863 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,437,160. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $63.02. The company has a market cap of $267.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.34%.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,108,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $691,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 342,583 shares of company stock worth $20,678,423. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

