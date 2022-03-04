Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Boosts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 179.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 170,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,636,000 after acquiring an additional 109,521 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 33,547 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Medtronic by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,936,733. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.93. The company has a market cap of $143.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

