Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Increased to C$65.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$62.50 to C$65.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

TOU has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$65.00 price target on Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$56.12.

Shares of TSE TOU opened at C$49.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$45.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$22.21 and a 1-year high of C$53.23. The stock has a market cap of C$16.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.45%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$38.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$191,503.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,871,058 shares in the company, valued at C$339,767,731.14. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $590,332.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

