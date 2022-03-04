TotalEnergies SE (TTE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 on April 12th

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.544 per share on Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.08. 62,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,992,065. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.46. TotalEnergies has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.03. The stock has a market cap of $130.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. AlphaValue upgraded TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($57.30) to €52.00 ($58.43) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

