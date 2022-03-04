TotalEnergies SE (TTE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 on April 12th

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.544 per share on Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.
Shares of NYSE:TTE traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.08. 62,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,992,065. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.46. TotalEnergies has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.03. The stock has a market cap of $130.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TotalEnergies (Get Rating)
TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TotalEnergies (TTE)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.