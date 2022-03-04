Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 86.1% from the January 31st total of 79,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 2,000,425 shares of company stock valued at $20,012,478 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,068,000 after buying an additional 74,507 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 253,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 40,881 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,632,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 151,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 25,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

TYG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.53. The company had a trading volume of 53,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,490. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

