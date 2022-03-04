Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:TD traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.50. 159,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,318,752. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $61.48 and a 52 week high of $86.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.14.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

