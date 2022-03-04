Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:TD traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.50. 159,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,318,752. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $61.48 and a 52 week high of $86.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.14.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.