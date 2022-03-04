TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TORM had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 13.80%.

TORM stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.33. 223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,614. The company has a market cap of $618.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of -340.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.84. TORM has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $10.16.

Get TORM alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in TORM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in TORM in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in TORM by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TORM by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TORM during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of TORM from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

TORM Company Profile (Get Rating)

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.