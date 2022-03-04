Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $63.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $61.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TOL. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.37.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $53.70 on Monday. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.90.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $371,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total value of $36,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,500 shares of company stock worth $5,393,805 in the last 90 days. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 91,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.2% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

