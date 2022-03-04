Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Short Interest Down 69.9% in February

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 69.9% from the January 31st total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.48.

Get Tokyo Ohka Kogyo alerts:

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and photolithography relative chemicals; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and UV curing machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.