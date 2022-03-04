Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Short Interest Down 69.9% in February

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 69.9% from the January 31st total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Tokyo Ohka Kogyo stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.48.
Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Profile (Get Rating)
