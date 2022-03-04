Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tile Shop had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 9.77%.

Shares of Tile Shop stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.42. The company had a trading volume of 241,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,424. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.39. Tile Shop has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The company has a market cap of $333.64 million, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.46.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Tile Shop in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Tile Shop in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Tile Shop in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tile Shop in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Tile Shop by 306.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in retailing of natural stone and man-made tiles. The company was founded by Robert A. Rucker on June 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MN.

