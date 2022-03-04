Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tile Shop had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 9.77%.
Shares of Tile Shop stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.42. The company had a trading volume of 241,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,424. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.39. Tile Shop has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The company has a market cap of $333.64 million, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.46.
Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Tile Shop in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.
Tile Shop Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in retailing of natural stone and man-made tiles. The company was founded by Robert A. Rucker on June 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MN.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tile Shop (TTSH)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.