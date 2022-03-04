Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,773 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in KB Home were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 153,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 87,423 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in KB Home by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth $536,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in KB Home by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 22,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in KB Home by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 81,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $39.06 on Friday. KB Home has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.72. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.74.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.95%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KBH. Bank of America raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp downgraded shares of KB Home from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

KB Home Company Profile (Get Rating)

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.