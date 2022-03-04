Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 158 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $174.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $155.71 and a 52 week high of $218.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.53 and a 200-day moving average of $198.61.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($1.42). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price (down previously from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.17.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total value of $1,154,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $616,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,328 shares of company stock worth $8,527,616. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

