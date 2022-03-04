Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 569,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,849,000 after buying an additional 20,969 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 244,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 198,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 124,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,968,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $133,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.60.

NYSE CPK opened at $136.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.53. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $146.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.69 and a 200 day moving average of $131.83.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 40.59%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

