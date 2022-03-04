Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,847,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,415,000 after acquiring an additional 215,105 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 9.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,550,000 after acquiring an additional 22,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

FMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.13.

Shares of FMX stock opened at $77.61 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $69.53 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.21 and a 200-day moving average of $80.26.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.