Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Heska were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Heska by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the second quarter worth $274,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Heska by 13.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 341.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after purchasing an additional 56,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 40.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,031,000 after purchasing an additional 31,444 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heska alerts:

HSKA stock opened at $146.60 on Friday. Heska Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.63 and a fifty-two week high of $275.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.27. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,332.73 and a beta of 1.59.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $68.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

HSKA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Heska from $310.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heska presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.83.

About Heska (Get Rating)

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.