Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 423 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% during the third quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 44,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

NYSE:MKC opened at $99.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.31. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $103.76. The company has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $823,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.