Thor Industries, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $3.30 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) – Truist Financial upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Thor Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $3.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.29. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $11.15 EPS.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

THO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $92.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.02. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $80.47 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.39 and a 200-day moving average of $105.87.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Thor Industries by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 35,876 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the second quarter worth $905,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at $11,233,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Thor Industries by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,568,000 after purchasing an additional 20,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Amelia Huntington purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew E. Graves acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.74 per share, for a total transaction of $209,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,425. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thor Industries declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.17%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

