Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the second quarter worth about $1,840,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the third quarter worth about $3,623,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the second quarter worth about $905,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the third quarter worth about $1,230,000. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Amelia Huntington purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,034,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,279,425 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.33.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $92.12 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.47 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.87.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

