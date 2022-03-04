Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 1,425.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 295.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 100.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on THO shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.33.

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,034,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Amelia Huntington bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,279,425 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

THO stock opened at $92.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.02. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.47 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

