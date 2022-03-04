The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,220 at Barclays

The Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,240 ($16.64) to GBX 1,220 ($16.37) in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UTG. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($18.11) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.77) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.10) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Unite Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.77) to GBX 1,200 ($16.10) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,261.67 ($16.93).

Shares of The Unite Group stock opened at GBX 987 ($13.24) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,046.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,101.60. The Unite Group has a one year low of GBX 965 ($12.95) and a one year high of GBX 1,250 ($16.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

