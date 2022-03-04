The Toronto-Dominion Bank Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on TD. Veritas Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.14.

Shares of TD opened at $77.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $61.48 and a 12 month high of $86.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.86. The firm has a market cap of $140.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.49. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,022,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,835,082,000 after buying an additional 3,059,059 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,477,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,576,131,000 after buying an additional 307,090 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,835,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,411,693,000 after buying an additional 537,054 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 413.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,351,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,294,830,000 after buying an additional 10,753,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,427,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $799,593,000 after purchasing an additional 415,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.