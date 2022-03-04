The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). The Shyft Group posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Shyft Group.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.48 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

SHYF has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded The Shyft Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other The Shyft Group news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $988,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc increased its stake in The Shyft Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,119,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,269,000 after acquiring an additional 55,840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,288,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,451,000 after purchasing an additional 38,849 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,745,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,305,000 after purchasing an additional 50,031 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 703,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,732,000 after purchasing an additional 55,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 675,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,183,000 after purchasing an additional 16,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHYF opened at $41.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.60. The Shyft Group has a 1 year low of $31.07 and a 1 year high of $54.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

The Shyft Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Shyft Group (SHYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.