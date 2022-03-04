The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Position Boosted by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SHW opened at $258.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.47. The stock has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Several brokerages have commented on SHW. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.97.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

