The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RMR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 192.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.70. 46,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,850. The company has a market cap of $935.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.40. The RMR Group has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $47.12.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.57 million during the quarter. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.04%.

About The RMR Group (Get Rating)

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.