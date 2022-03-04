The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.25.

RMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 159.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 11,390 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in The RMR Group by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 16,547 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in The RMR Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in The RMR Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC boosted its position in The RMR Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 191,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMR traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $29.70. 46,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,850. The firm has a market cap of $935.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.65. The RMR Group has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $47.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.40.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.57 million for the quarter. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.04%.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

