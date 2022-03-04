The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 642.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,432 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.3% of Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $38,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.82. The stock had a trading volume of 187,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,876,462. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $374.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total value of $8,203,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

