The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Insider Deborah P. Majoras Sells 1,927 Shares

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $154.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.69. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 232.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.0% during the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 89.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,989 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

