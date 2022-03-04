The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Carolyn M. Tastad Sells 3,730 Shares

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $572,592.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PG opened at $154.36 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $373.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

