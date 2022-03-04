The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $32.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Pennant Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.50.

PNTG stock opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $423.74 million, a P/E ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Pennant Group has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $58.21.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNTG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,853 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in The Pennant Group by 170.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in The Pennant Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 421,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,253,000 after acquiring an additional 30,459 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in The Pennant Group by 176.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Pennant Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 285,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,688,000 after acquiring an additional 38,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

