The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 19,170 Shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,170 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in VirnetX were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in VirnetX by 1.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 256,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of VirnetX by 98.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of VirnetX by 6.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of VirnetX by 17.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VirnetX by 16.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. 30.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VHC stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22. The company has a market cap of $137.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.54. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $6.66.

VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include Gabriel Secure Gateway, Gabriel Collaboration Suite, Gabriel Secure Domains, Gabriel Secure Communication Platform, and Gabriel Connection Tchnology.

