The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Holdings in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,083 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NR. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 37,721 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 349,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 860,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 419,561 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 49,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newpark Resources stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $4.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average is $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $336.16 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

