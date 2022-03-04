The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Short Interest Down 62.7% in February

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 62.7% from the January 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HOKCY traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 206,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,918. Hong Kong and China Gas has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 289,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

