The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,348 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $72,403,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 98,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,327,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in Home Depot by 4.7% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $323.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,222,301. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $338.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.53%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

