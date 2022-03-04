The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,683 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $46.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.05. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.19 and a 1-year high of $50.08.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $550.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.55 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 2.81%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 68.35%.

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

