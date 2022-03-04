The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.96 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) to post $12.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.46 billion and the lowest is $12.18 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group reported sales of $17.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year sales of $48.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.48 billion to $51.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $49.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.27 billion to $52.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.08 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.67.

NYSE GS traded down $7.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $326.14. 76,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,638,936. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $316.46 and a one year high of $426.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.82. The stock has a market cap of $109.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

