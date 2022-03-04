The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades ISS A/S (OTC:ISFFF) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ISS A/S (OTC:ISFFF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of ISS A/S stock opened at $19.95 on Tuesday.
ISS A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)
