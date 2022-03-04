The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €33.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.08) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($56.18) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($46.07) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($48.31) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €44.00 ($49.44) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €42.81 ($48.10).

Shares of G1A stock opened at €38.00 ($42.70) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €43.00 and its 200 day moving average is €42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.91. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €28.51 ($32.03) and a 1-year high of €48.55 ($54.55). The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.51.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

