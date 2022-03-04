The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

The Descartes Systems Group stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.79. The stock had a trading volume of 15,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,640. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.17. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $56.78 and a twelve month high of $91.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.40 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 672.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. CIBC upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a $83.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.89.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

