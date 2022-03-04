The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Fusion Capital LLC

Fusion Capital LLC increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,273 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $49,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 171.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded down $9.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.37. The company had a trading volume of 518,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,953,824. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $183.77 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.14 and its 200-day moving average is $211.89. The company has a market capitalization of $104.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($15.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Bank of America cut their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.48.

Boeing Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.