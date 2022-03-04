The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $101.81

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 101.81 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 102.40 ($1.37), with a volume of 884139 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.40 ($1.40).

The company has a quick ratio of 9.67, a current ratio of 9.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 116.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 116.84.

Get The Bankers Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The Bankers Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.08%.

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Bankers Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bankers Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.