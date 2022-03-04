The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $101.81

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 101.81 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 102.40 ($1.37), with a volume of 884139 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.40 ($1.40).
The company has a quick ratio of 9.67, a current ratio of 9.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 116.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 116.84.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The Bankers Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.08%.
The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
Receive News & Ratings for The Bankers Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bankers Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.