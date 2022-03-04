The Bank of Nova Scotia Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.63. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.74.

Shares of BNS opened at $74.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $59.05 and a 52-week high of $74.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.12.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.50. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7884 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 47.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

