The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,776 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at $55,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $52.36 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $44.04 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.05.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

