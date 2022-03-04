The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $885.82

Shares of The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 885.82 ($11.89) and traded as low as GBX 815 ($10.94). The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 815 ($10.94), with a volume of 99,590 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 885.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 971.84. The company has a quick ratio of 18.78, a current ratio of 18.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88. The stock has a market cap of £768.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71.

In other news, insider Simon Davis acquired 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 881 ($11.82) per share, with a total value of £4,960.03 ($6,655.08). Also, insider Keith Falconer acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 928 ($12.45) per share, for a total transaction of £13,920 ($18,677.04).

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

