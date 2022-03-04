Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) is Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC trimmed its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the period. Tetra Tech makes up about 7.6% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC owned about 0.39% of Tetra Tech worth $35,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 355.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTEK stock traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $157.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,619. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.01 and a twelve month high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $679.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.99 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.78%.

TTEK has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.40.

In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 64,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total value of $11,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,658,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,135 shares of company stock valued at $17,414,001. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

