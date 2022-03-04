Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Rating Reiterated by Zacks Investment Research

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Zacks Investment Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSLA. Guggenheim started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $940.09.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA opened at $839.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $957.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $923.17. The firm has a market cap of $842.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.28, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,519,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,596,715. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. BT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in Tesla by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tesla (TSLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.