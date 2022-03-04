Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $450.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $924.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $940.09.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $839.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $842.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.28, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $957.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $923.17. Tesla has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $867.80, for a total value of $21,695,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,519,739 shares of company stock worth $1,466,596,715 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $281,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423,727 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 38,084.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,579,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,005 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $1,447,578,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,579 shares during the period. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

