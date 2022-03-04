Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Terns Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.26. 587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,816. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59.

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.